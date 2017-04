(WXYZ) - In the heart of Detroit, it’s the symbol of higher education, but when it comes to graduate rates — some are asking where are all the black students?

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford sits down with the man at the top to ask why?

There are big changes in the works — some say could hurt students — while pumping up graduation rates.

Watch 7 Action News Tuesday at 11P for the full story.