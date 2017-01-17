Tuesday at 11: Low down discrimination rent scam

11:38 PM, Jan 16, 2017
Rent scam targets communities

WXYZ

(WXYZ) - A rent scam targeting our communities is being called low-down discrimination.

Simon Shaykhet is investigating the sleazy way some landlords are taking advantage of people with a certain, ethnic background.

Some are being forced right out of their homes.

We're revealing the neighborhoods we found it happening in and the best way to protect yourself or someone you know in a special report Tuesday on 7 Action News at 11pm.

