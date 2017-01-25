Two Catholic bishops to be ordained in Detroit Wednesday

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two new bishops will be ordained Wednesday for the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit.

They are the Rev. Gerard Battersby and the Rev. Robert Fisher will become auxiliary bishops within the church and assist the archbishop.

Rev. Battersby is currently serving as the pastor of St. Mary of Redford parish in northwest Detroit. Rev. Fisher is currently the pastor at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak.

A ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

The archdiocese will stream the service on its Facebook page.