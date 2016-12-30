Two Michigan groups part of initial list for Donald Trump's inaugural parade

WASHINGTON (WX - Two groups with Michigan connections are among those on the first list of groups that have accepted an invitation to perform at the inaugural parade for President-elect Donald Trump.

The Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard from Ann Arbor and the Mid American Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team from New Buffalo are the groups that have accepted an invitation.

The Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team includes riders from southwest Michigan, northwest and central Indiana and central Ohio.

Lorenzo Veal, a co-founder for the drill team, told WSJM, “One of the things we put in our application was that, if a group of officers from different departments can get together for a focused endeavor like this particular drill team, we want to know why Congress can’t get together and focus on some endeavors that will benefit the people.”

They are among dozens of groups from across the country that were on the initial list.