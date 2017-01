(WXYZ) - Two more men have been charged in the deadly gas station shooting of a Detroit man after they turned themselves in over the weekend.

Derrick Everson, 22, and Kyrell Alonzo, 23, were charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Javon Perry.

Police say Everson and Alonzo argued with Perry at the gas station last week, then chased him down and shot him multiple times, killing him.

A third man, who police say is the getaway driver, was identified as 26-year-old Joseph Lucas. He was charged with murder two days ago.

Defense attorneys for the men argued in court on Monday that there is another side of the story. They say their clients understand the seriousness of the situation and turned themselves in.