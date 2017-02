WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - At least six people are being treated for smoke inhalation Sunday night after a fire ripped through their apartment complex in Westland.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westland Capri Apartments near Ann Arbor Trail and Merriman Road.

Fire officials said two people jumped from their second story windows to escape the flames.

We're told two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At least 16 families are without homes, officials added.

The cause remains under investigation.