Two people stabbed in fight on Detroit's west side

5:30 AM, Apr 10, 2017
7:14 AM, Apr 10, 2017
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating after two people were stabbed overnight on Detroit's west side.

It happened in the 18600 block of Birwood near 7 Mile and Wyoming.

We're told this was a family fight that started when two sisters showed up at their mom's house. That's when one of the daughters got into a fight with her mother's boyfriend.

Both them ended up stabbed and were taken to the hospital.

Officers believe both victims will survive.

No word yet on who - if anybody- will be charged.
 

