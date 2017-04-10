Two people stabbed in fight on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating after two people were stabbed overnight on Detroit's west side.

It happened in the 18600 block of Birwood near 7 Mile and Wyoming.



We're told this was a family fight that started when two sisters showed up at their mom's house. That's when one of the daughters got into a fight with her mother's boyfriend.



Both them ended up stabbed and were taken to the hospital.



Officers believe both victims will survive.



No word yet on who - if anybody- will be charged.

