United State Postal Service goes digital with email previews of your mail

(WXYZ) - If you can’t beat ‘em - join ‘em!

The US postal service is going digital with its mail delivery.

You will you still get physical mail but you can get a preview of anything heading your way,

It’s nothing fancy, just a down, and dirty black and white image of the front of the letter before it hits your mailbox.

If you think about it, it makes sense. Have you ever come home from work — opened the mail and found a late notice after the business has already closed.

Now you’d at least know the mail was on its way and a few hours could spare you time. At the very least, if you’re on vacation, or traveling for work, you’d have a better idea of what’s waiting for you in the mailbox.

Since email was first popularized the entire delivery service industry began to change.

These days you have FedEx, UPS and, of course, the U.S. postal service competing for your money.

Now USPS has what they think could be a game-changer: a new way to integrate both the digital and the physical - one more feature to make you think: pick USPS.