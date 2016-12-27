Unused Wild Lights tickets can be used through December 31 at Detroit Zoo

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Zoo says it will be allowing people who have unused Wild Lights tickets to catch the show through December 31.

Zoo officials say they made the call after the extreme cold and snow in recent weeks made it difficult for attendees.

"We’ve had some extreme weather conditions on Wild Lights nights these past few weeks, so anyone with unused tickets is welcome to join us the remaining nights,” said Gerry Van Acker, Detroit Zoological Society chief executive officer, in a press release. “We want everyone to be safe, warm and dry.”

The Wild Lights event at the zoo features more than five million LED lights.

Tickets are $10 per person in advance or $13 at the gate. Parking is $6.

More details and schedule here.