UPDATE: FBI says man who entered Oakland County school not an impostor

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - After an investigation, the FBI in Detroit says a man who entered an Oakland County school last week had legitimate business at the school.

The FBI previously told 7 Action News that the man entered the Oakland Christian School in Auburn Hills around 3 p.m. on January 19 wearing a Google jacket. He identified himself as a Google employee and asked to speak with the principal several times.

School employees told the man that the principal was not available.

There were previous concerns that he did not have legitimate business at the school.