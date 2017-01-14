USDA recalls 1,124 pounds of pork sold to restaurants in Michigan

(WXYZ) - The USDA announced it is recalling 1,124 pounds of pork ribs made in Canada and then sold to restaurants in Michigan because they were repackaged and distributed without federal inspection.

The Olymel pork ribs were repackaged and produced from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13. The following products have been recalled:

10-pound cardboard box of park rib tips with packaging date of Jan. 10-13, 2017

30-pound cardboard box of pork rib tips with packaging date of Jan. 10-13, 2017

They bear the establishment number "Est. 8951" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

It was discovered on Jan. 13 when FSIS discovered a shipment of pork ribs entered the US from Canada on Jan. 8. They were then processed and repacked at a federal establishment and further distributed.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption, but anyone who purchased the product should not consume it.