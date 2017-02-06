Valentine's-themed event highlights animal couples at the Detroit Zoo

Love is in the air at the Detroit Zoo as romantic duos from penguins to polar bears are featured in a Valentine's-themed event called Heart Fest on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

The event will highlight Detroit Zoo animals who "heart" one another, including some who have produced offspring. Treat-filled piñatas and other items will be provided to the animals as part of a comprehensive animal care program at the Zoo that ensures animal habitats are ever changing and appropriately complex.

The Heart Fest schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. - penguins (Bruno and Mollie, Diego and Philomene, and others)

11:30 a.m. - camels (Rusty and Suren)

Noon - polar bears (Nuka and Talini) and seals (Kiinaq and Georgie)

12:30 p.m. - bush dogs (Chester and Miranda)

1 p.m. - wolves (Kaska and Wazi)

Love Gone Wild will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the Detroit Zoo's Ford Education Center. Open to both singles and sweethearts, this memorable 21-and-older Valentine's Day event offers a candid and entertaining look at how zoo animals do the "wild thing". The cost is $40 per person for DZS members and $50 per person for non-members. Tickets are available at https://detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-events/love-gone-wild/

and must be purchased in advance.

