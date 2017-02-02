Valeo North America bringing nearly 300 new jobs to Oakland County

Hundreds of new jobs are heading to Troy and Auburn Hills.



Valeo North America, an auto supplier, will create nearly 300 new jobs as they construct a new low-speed test track and a support building.



The France-based company is a tier-one supply partner.



The tech company is focused on products and systems that reduce CO2 emissions.



Their North American headquarters is in Troy with other facilities in Auburn Hills and Highland Park.



The company received a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to help them expand operations.



Three other companies also received grants to help them expand and grow new jobs:



ABB Group will create 40 new jobs at their Auburn Hills production plant, Kingfa Science & Technology in Canton will hire another 150 people and Macomb Smoked Meats in Macomb is adding another 75 jobs to meet growing demand.



Valeo's Michigan locations were chosen for the expansion over sites in Ohio, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Mexico.