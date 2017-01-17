Van Buren Public Schools to host online auction to sell off surplus assets

Van Buren Public Schools of Belleville, MI has contracted with Biddergy.com to sell surplus

assets.

Items up for grabs will include Ford tractors, wood shop equipment, metal shop equipment, school desks, professional lighting controls, tons of kitchen equipment, sporting goods, electronics, maintenance equipment, pianos, and much more.

A pre-auction inspection will be held on Wednesday January 18th, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Edgemont Elementary School. It's located at 125 S. Edgemont St. in Belleville, MI.

The online auction will take place on Thursday January 19th, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at http://www.biddergy.com . The post-auction removal will take place Friday & Monday, January 20th - 23rd, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the school.

People who wish to participate but do not have computer access may contact Biddergy.com

at (866) 260-1611 for more information

Belleville, MICH (WXYZ) -