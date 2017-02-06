Vandal throws concrete brick through group home's window

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The owner of a group home is asking the community to step up, and turn in whoever threw a cinder block brick through the home’s front window on Friday morning.



“It was shocking because this has never happened,” said Brandi Barnes.



Five adults live inside the home, which is located on the 8500 block of Intervale on Detroit's west side.

The residents range from people with mental conditions, to those with physical handicaps. Rodshaun Morgan, a supervisor for the home, told 7 Action News that he’s concerned that someone could have been hurt.



“Whoever they are they never thought about the human life on the other side of the window,” said Morgan.



Neighbors reported seeing a man near the home earlier in the morning. They noticed him because of a loud muffler on a van that he was driving, however, no one got a good enough look at the man to identify him.



Donnie Bougard, who lives in the home, said it sounded like a bomb had gone off. The noise jarred him awake because he sleeps directly beneath the floor where the brick crashed through the window and dropped onto the floor.



“It’s scary,” said Bougard. “It’s real scary.”



He added that he doesn’t feel safe anymore, something that’s disheartening to the management team because he noted that he had lived inside the home for four years and never had any fears about his neighborhood.



“(I don’t feel safe) not when they’re doing this,” said Bougard. “No. Nobody in there feels safe.”



The brick used appears to be from a small pile of cinder blocks that were sitting near the front porch. The bricks were used last year to repair the porch.



Detroit Police are now investigating to determine what happened. The window, however, remains broken because the specialized window had to be cut and replaced — something that is hard to do on a weekend.



According to Morgan, they hope to have the window repaired early Monday morning. In the meantime, staff is staying inside the home 24/7 with their residents to makes sure no one is hurt.



“It’s senseless and it’s stupid,” said Morgan. “I can this an act of violence because someone could have been hurt. Someone could have been severely injured.”