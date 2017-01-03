Veal products recalled due to concern over E.Coli

(WXYZ) - Gold Medal Packing Inc. is recalling more than 4,500 pounds of veal products over a concern they may be contaminated with E.Coli.

Boneless veal and top bottom sirloin products that were packaged between August 16, 2016 and October 25, 2016 could be compromised.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are encouraged to throw away the products or return them.

Symptoms of E.Coli are diarrhea and vomiting.

Affected products:

60-lb. boxes containing “BONELESS VEAL”.

2,387-lb. bin containing “TBS”.

10-lb. boxes containing “HEARTLAND VEAL BONELESS LEG CUTLET”.

10-lb. boxes containing “VEAL BONELESS LEG CUTLET”.

10-lb. boxes containing “VEAL BONELESS LEG TOP ROUND CUTLET”.

121-2016-label by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd