Vice President Joe Biden to visit Detroit next week

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Vice President Joe Biden will be in Detroit next week for two events in what will most likely be his last visit to the city as VP.

According to The White House, Biden will travel to Detroit on Monday, Jan. 9 to attend an event with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Biden will deliver remarks at Motor City Match, which helps connect businesses with real estate in Detroit.

Following his trip to Detroit, the vice president will head to Chicago for President Obama's farewell address.