Vice President Joe Biden tours Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - In what will be his last stop in Detroit as vice president, Joe Biden made a visit to the North American International Show on Tuesday afternoon.

During his visit, Biden spoke about the importance of the American worker and discussed why the auto industry has rebounded.

"Those folks out there selling these vehicles, making these vehicles, they're job creators too," Biden said. "They are the single most productive workers in the world. That is not a hyperbole. They're the reason I fought so hard to get the industry back."

As for his favorite car, Biden said he is a Corvette guy, but was told Dodge and Chrysler have some really nice vehicles.