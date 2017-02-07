VIDEO: DARPA builds system to catch heavy drones on trucks, ships

(WXYZ) - The government has built a system to catch and launch drones in places with limited space.

Now, we're not talking about your average drone, these unmanned aircraft can weigh up to 900 pounds.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency wanted something that could catch heavy drones at full speed without damaging the vehicles, according to a news release.

The DARPA gadget reportedly works on a rail, snagging a hook on the vehicle and then guiding it into a net for a more controlled approach.

The gadget, called SideArm, can fold up and fit in a shipping container for easy transport, according to DARPA.

DARPA says it has successfully tested the system repeatedly with a 400-pound Lockheed Martin Fury UAS.