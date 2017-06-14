VIDEO: Massive floating waterpark opens in Lake Michigan this month

(WXYZ) - This massive floating waterpark is coming to Lake Michigan.

Whoa Zone at Whihala Beach, Ind., about four hours by car from Detroit, opens June 24.

The floating waterpark is anchored to the bottom of Lake Michigan and has several obstacle courses, including slides, tunnels, half pipes and trampolines. WitBit is a German-based company and has built these floating waterparks all over the world, including one in Florida.

Prices start at $20 per hour.

For more information, visit www.whoazonewhihala.com.