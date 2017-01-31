VIDEO: Purse snatcher tackled, arrested in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Dearborn police say a man was arrested after he snatched a women's purse on Warren Avenue in the morning of January 27.

Police say 27-year-old Devonn Heard approached the woman around 9 a.m. and took her purse from her.

Heard was then chased and tackled by two men who witnessed the incident and was held until police arrived.

Heard is facing larceny charges and his probable cause conference is scheduled for February 10 at 9 a.m.