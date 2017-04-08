Video shows man break into Detroit store, steal lottery tickets & cigarettes

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police have released surveillance video of a suspect who broke into a liquor store and stole cigarettes, scratch-off lottery tickets and liquor.

According to police, it happened on March 24 around 2:20 a.m. at Maryland Liquor Store in the 15000 block of Mack Ave.

The suspect went in through a hole in the roof of the beverage cooler, then went behind the counter, knocking over items and stealing them.

He is described as a black male with dark brown complexion, a mustache, wearing a dark hat, blue jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5540.