Vigil for missing Farmington Hills woman Danielle Stislicki happening tonight

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - The search continues for a Farmington Hills woman who went missing last month, and tonight, an event is taking place to remember Danielle Stislicki.

The Facebook group called "Find Danielle Stislicki" is working to keep her disappearance on the public's mind, hoping someone may know something or see something that could help.

Later today, there is a public candlelight vigil, and family and friends are asking for large support from the community.

The 28-year-old woman vanished after leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield on Dec. 2. Her car was found parked at her apartment complex with her wallet and purse locked inside.

There was no sign Danielle ever made it into her apartment.

The last major announcement in the case came during a multi-day search of a home in Berkley. Police have not released any information regarding that search, but did say they took items from the home.

Tonight's vigil is happening from 7-8 p.m. at Hubert Fortier's O'Grady VFW Post 345 in Redford.