Vintage Detroit home restored, ready for new tenants

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit home built in the 1800's is ready for new tenants. The J. D. Baer house in the Woodbridge neighborhood was vacant for decades and has so much damaged, it was almost beyond repair.

"I said, 'oh my God. I don't want this building to die,'" said Alex Pereira, the CEO of Secure Realty.

Pereira fell in love with the home that sits on 4300-block of Trumball Street.

It sat vacant for nearly 50 years and had decades of water damage.

The home was on the city's demolition list and it took Alex two years to convince the owner to sell it to him.

"I saw a lot of the old historic moldings and I just completely fell in love."

Alex's goal was to save as much of the original structure as possible and the rest will have a modern twist.

They are now looking for tenants for five residential units and one commercial unit - perfect for a cafe.

There is a theme to this house.

"My projects are unique in that they lend an element of whimsy to it. This particular project has been very loosely based on Willy Wonka."

They have three one-bedroom available for $1,300 a month and a two bedroom available for $1,800 a month.

There will also be a nightly AirBNB unit available, as well as the commercial space.

For more information, contact Secure Realty on their Facebook page, facebook.com/SecureRealty/