Volunteers in Washtenaw County to conduct homeless count

(WXYZ) - Volunteers spread across Washtenaw County this morning to get a count of how many homeless people are living on the streets.

The issue of how to help and shelter people who become homeless is dealt with every day in every major city.

Ann Arbor is no different, they've had their share of challenges. Three years ago, the area under the Fuller Street Bridge was dubbed Troll Village by the homeless group who made their home there.



The city was tasked with moving them out from public spaces, and began a commitment to end chronic and veteran homelessness.



Several of the homeless people we spoke with back then said they know where shelters are, but don't fit in, feel comfortable or have been banned.



The count this morning is called Point-In-Time -- it's only happening from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and allows the county track their progress meeting their goals to end homelessness.



The county says between the 2015 and 2016 Point-In-Time count, they saw a 49 percent decrease in the number of people who were living on the streets.



They hope to see similar progress with this year's count.



The results will be announced in February when they will also discuss next steps and how to help the people they find out on the streets.