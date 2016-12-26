VOTE: What's your favorite George Michael song?

(WXYZ) - Pop icon George Michael has died.

The musician was reportedly found in his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Sunday. Michael's manager said he died from heart failure.

In a statement released by his publicist, his family announced, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period."

Michael shot to stardom in the '80s with Wham! But songs like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Last Christmas" are still popular to this day.