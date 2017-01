WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Walled Lake police say a situation involving a barricaded gunman ended peacefully early Monday morning.

The scene played out Sunday at a home on Bolton Street near Pontiac Trail and Decker. Police say the man was armed with a shot gun.

Officers were on the scene for more than six hours.

The police chief said the man told dispatchers he was having a hard time with President Trump winning the election.

Neighbors tell 7 Action News he is a former Army Ranger who suffers from PTSD.

During the standoff, neighbors were told to stay inside their homes.

The standoff ended around 12:30 a.m. without incident, police said.

The police chief said no word yet on possible charges.

