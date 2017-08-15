Warning for parents after stranger danger report in Berkley

11:21 PM, Aug 14, 2017
11:22 PM, Aug 14, 2017

Parents warned after teen girl followed by stranger in Berkley.

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A neighborhood is on edge after a stranger danger incident in Berkley. 

A mother says her daughter was followed by a man in a dark colored SUV. 

A 13-year-old girl says she first noticed a man parked in a dark gray SUV staring at her near a BP gas station, on the corner of Catalpa and Coolidge.

We spoke to the teen’s mother tonight who says neighbors are on alert, and now she’s warning other parents to keep an eye on their kids.

