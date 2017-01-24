Warren City Council to discuss Fouts controversy at tonight's meeting

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Warren City Council plans to meet tonight and discuss the controversy that involves Mayor Jim Fouts.

Another packed house is anticipated with the public asking for his resignation. We also know at least one city council member wants an independent law firm to investigate allegations against Fouts.

Fouts is accused of violating Michigan voter law and turning his State of the City address last year into a fundraiser for a political action committee.



One of his appointee's was already been fined by the state $500.



The city council member wants to know how much it could cost the city, if the mayor is found in violation.

Others maintain he needs to resign after those audio recordings allegedly show him degrading people with disabilities, black people and women.

Also on that agenda: Councilman Scott Stevens calls again for discussion of the audio tapes. The mayor continues deny it is his voice on the tapes.



