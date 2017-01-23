WATCH LIVE: Warren home invasion suspects due in court

WARREN (WXYZ) - Four men accused in a string of violent home invasions in Warren and Center Line are set to face a judge today.

WATCH THE LIVE HEARING HERE. (Starts at 11 a.m.)

Police say two of the suspects broke into the home of a 70-year-old woman last week, tied her up with belts, and stole credit cards, jewelry, a cell phone and keys.

They reportedly got into the woman's house through a window.

Surveillance cameras at a Walmart helped police identify and catch the guys.

We're told police caught three of the suspects in a car together, with many of the stolen items.

All four are expected to be in court today and face charges of home invasion.