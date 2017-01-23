WATCH LIVE: Warren home invasion suspects due in court

William Raybin
5:37 AM, Jan 23, 2017
2 hours ago
WARREN (WXYZ) - Four men accused in a string of violent home invasions in Warren and Center Line are set to face a judge today.

WATCH THE LIVE HEARING HERE.  (Starts at 11 a.m.)

Police say two of the suspects broke into the home of a 70-year-old woman last week, tied her up with belts, and stole credit cards, jewelry, a cell phone and keys.

They reportedly got into the woman's house through a window. 

Surveillance cameras at a Walmart helped police identify and catch the guys.

We're told police caught three of the suspects in a car together, with many of the stolen items.

All four are expected to be in court today and face charges of home invasion. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

