WATCH: Police officer teaches college student he pulled over how to tie a tie

(WXYZ) - A college student needed a hand tying his necktie before giving an important presentation, so he rushed to a friend's house.

On his way, Trevor Keeny was pulled over for speeding in northwestern Wisconsin, and that's when he got an unexpected lesson.

After admitting to the officer that he doesn't know how to tie a tie, the officer began tying the tie while Keeny grabbed his license and proof of insurance.

"Probably not the best knot but it'll work," the officer said.

"Yeah, it'll work. It's a lot better than what I was going to do, that's for sure," Keeny replied.

Watch the awesome video below.