WATCH: President Donald Trump mentions Detroit during inauguration speech

12:44 PM, Jan 20, 2017

The city of Detroit got a mention during President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day speech in Washington on Friday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (WXYZ) - During his Inauguration Day speech in Washington on Friday, President Donald Trump mentioned Detroit in the middle portion of the speech.

It came after saying how everyone enjoys the same freedoms in America.

"Whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit, or the wind-swept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of light from the same almighty creator," Trump said. 

Watch it in the video player above.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top