WATCH: President Donald Trump mentions Detroit during inauguration speech

WASHINGTON (WXYZ) - During his Inauguration Day speech in Washington on Friday, President Donald Trump mentioned Detroit in the middle portion of the speech.

It came after saying how everyone enjoys the same freedoms in America.

"Whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit, or the wind-swept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of light from the same almighty creator," Trump said.

