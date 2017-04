DETROIT (WXYZ) - Talk about knocking it out of the park!

One Detroit Tigers fan started off the Opening Day festivities right by popping the big question to his girlfriend outside of Comerica Park in Detroit.

WXYZ has learned Lisa Blunt and Brian Buehrle have been dating for three years, but were friends for 14 years before that.

The best part: Lisa said "yes."

Check out the adorable video in the player above.