Wayne County Prosecutor's Office suspends assistant prosecutor following drunk driving charges

(WXYZ) - An Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor has been charged with drunk driving, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Robert Stevens was pulled over around 8 p.m. on Christmas Day on I-94 near Metro Parkway in Harrison Township. His car was the subject of a BOL. He was arrested and brought to the hospital for a blood draw.

After Action News told his office of the official charge, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced they were suspending Stevens until further notice, and released a statement:

"The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is aware of the situation. The allowable sanctions are governed by the civil service rules with which the office must comply. The employee in question has been suspended until further notice. The Office will continue to monitor the case as the legal process progresses."

The mugshot is from an arrest in 2014 for domestic violence.