Weapons, ammunition and drugs seized from Monroe home

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Monroe Police Department says it has recovered weapons, drugs and ammunition following a raid and report of shots fired this week.

According to police, it started on Thursday morning when they received a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found four .223 caliber rifle casings in the backyard of a resident. It is the second time in about two months that police have responded on a report of shots fire.

On Friday, officers with the help of the Monroe County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team executed a search at the home.

During the search, detectives recovered a Rock River LR-15 rifle with a 40-round magazine inside, hundreds of .223 rounds and a large quantity of ammunition for two different handguns.

They also found a broken down marijuana grow operation, including loose marijuana, already processed plants, as well as MDMA and items used for processing cocaine for sale.

According to police, they executed a search five months ago at the same home and recovered a stolen handgun and two semi-automatic rifles, including an AK/47.