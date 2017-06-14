Wednesday at 11: A new partnership in tragedy

(WXYZ) - They were colleagues and friends - until one of them was killed in the line of duty.

But now, Wayne State K-9 Sergeant Colin Rose's four-legged partner is carrying on more than just his memory.

Wolverine has forged a remarkable connection with his new handler - who was mentored by the slain officer.

We're talking with him about their new partnership and how he's honoring his mentor and friend.

Simon Shaykhet brings you their story Wednesday on 7 Action News at 11pm.