(WXYZ) - Detroit's police chief is furious over dangerous criminals who are back on the street.

He calls it "horrifying."

So, why are so many of them walking out of jail just days after getting locked up?

We're getting answers from the county's top judge - include the shocking reason why this is happening and what he says will help keep countless felons off our streets.

Simon Shaykhet has the special report Wednesday on 7 Action News at 11pm.