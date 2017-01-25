Wednesday at 11: Household items that could be harmful to your pets

(WXYZ) - For most, pets are family.

But, new warnings claim what you have in your home may be toxic.

7 Action News alerts you to these surprising and trendy household items you didn't know could be harmful to your pets.

From those popular diffusers and oils, to foods you wouldn't expect.

The hidden household dangers to avoid to keep your best friend healthy.

A 7 Action News special report Wednesday at 11.