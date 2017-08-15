Well-known attorney Dana Nessel to announce run for MI attorney general

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Detroit Attorney Dana Nessel is expected to announce her candidacy for Michigan attorney general on Tuesday afternoon.

Nessel will announce her campaign at a press conference at 2 p.m. in Ann Arbor.

She is most known for being the attorney in DeBoer vs. Snyder, representing April DeBoer and Jayne Rowse in the case that overturned Michigan's ban on same-sex marriage. That case was then combined with three other cases in Obergefell v. Hodges which legalized same-sex marriage in the United States.

A Wayne State University Law School grad, Nessel is the president of Fair Michigan, which fights for LGBTQ justice and equal rights protection and is also the managing partner of Nessel & Kessel Law in Detroit.

Nessel one of the first candidates to throw their name in for attorney general. Current Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette cannot run in 2018 due to term limits, but is expected to announce his candidacy for Michigan governor.