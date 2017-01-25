Whooping cough on the rise in Michigan in childcare, preschool settings

(WXYZ) - It’s called Pertussis, but many of you know it as the whooping cough. Reported cases in Michigan are on the rise especially in childcare and preschool settings. Now, you don’t have to be a child to catch pertussis. Anyone at any age can catch this highly contagious respiratory disease. But it’s more dangerous to young children, and can be life-threatening to infants.



Infants and children who are not fully vaccinated are at a higher risk of developing complications like pneumonia, slowed or stopped breathing, dehydration, seizures or brain damage. It’s important to see your doctor if you suspect that your child has pertussis. Whooping Cough often starts out with cold-like symptoms. After 1 - 2 weeks, many people experience prolonged violent rapid coughs that end up forcing you to take a large breath that mimics a “whooping” sound. In infants, they may not cough but can struggle to breath.

There’s a pertussis vaccination, a series of 5 vaccine injections that should be given to all children between 2 months and 4 years of age. Adolescents and adults should get booster shots because immunity is not life-long and it’s very important to protect infants under the age of 6 months.



Partha’s RX:

All pregnant women should ask their doctor about the pertussis vaccine. This may also help protect your newborn for the first few months after birth. If you’re sick, be sure to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Pertussis is easily spread this way. Avoid sharing silverware or other objects with those who are sick. Wash anything handled in hot, soapy water. Be sure to wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand cleaners.

Pertussis is caused by bacteria so if your doctor has diagnosed you with this disease, you may be given antibiotics which can help speed recovery. But not much can help relieve the nasty cough. Over-the-counter cough medicines are not recommended as they have very little effect on whooping cough.