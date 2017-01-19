Upgraded WiFi to be available for Lions fans in 2017 season at Ford Field

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Lions fans, rejoice!

The Detroit Lions organization announced that the WiFi in Ford Field will be upgraded and available for fans just in time for the 2017 NFL season in a partnership with Verizon.

The WiFi will reportedly have "quadrupled capacity" -- creating a better experience for users whether browsing, posting or streaming.

The WiFi will be called "Ford Field WiFi."

“Fans have been waiting for this new WiFi system and we’re confident the wait will be worth it,” said Abby Knowles, executive director – network for Verizon, in a statement. “Installation of the system was no easy feat and required boring into concrete along with the laying of additional fiber. But in the end it means truly a top-of-the-line system.”