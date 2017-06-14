Wine Tasting, Mouthwatering Food and More; Taste of Dearborn Returns June 14
8:25 AM, Jun 14, 2017
DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) - A Metro Detroit favorite, Taste of Dearborn, returns Wednesday, June 14, 2017, from 6-10:00 pm.
Dearborn's annual "Grub-crawl" allows attendees to sample menu items from over 20 participating restaurants in West Downtown Dearborn and the Fairlane Town Center complex. Tickets are $30 per person. They can be purchased at http://www.dearbornareachamber.org or by calling 313-584-6100.
Free shuttles rides between downtown West Dearborn and the Fairlane Town Center complex will be offered until 9:45 pm. Participants receive a menu and map at registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Bryant Library at 22100 Michigan Ave.
Among the restaurants signed up to participate include: