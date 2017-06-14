Wine Tasting, Mouthwatering Food and More; Taste of Dearborn Returns June 14

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) - A Metro Detroit favorite, Taste of Dearborn, returns Wednesday, June 14, 2017, from 6-10:00 pm.

Dearborn's annual "Grub-crawl" allows attendees to sample menu items from over 20 participating restaurants in West Downtown Dearborn and the Fairlane Town Center complex.  Tickets are $30 per person. They can be purchased at http://www.dearbornareachamber.org or by calling 313-584-6100.

Free shuttles rides between downtown West Dearborn and the Fairlane Town Center complex will be offered until 9:45 pm. Participants receive a menu and map at registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Bryant Library at 22100 Michigan Ave.

Among the restaurants signed up to participate include:

Andiamo-Dearborn

Zaza's Italian & Mediterranean Cuisine

Bailey's Pub & Grille

Bangkok 96 Thai Restaurant

Lazeez Burgers & More

bd's Mongolian Grill

Brome Burger

Guilio & Sons

Buddy's Pizza

Buffalo Wild Wings

Detroit Pizza Factory

Frida's Mexican Cuisine

PF Chang's

Big Fish

Famous Hamburger

La Fork (Putin & Crepes)

Lue Thai Café

Matador Mexican Restaurant and Yogurtopia

 

