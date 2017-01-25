Wixom police on the scene of possible barricaded standoff situation at the Village Apartments

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) - Wixom Police are on the scene of a possible barricaded standoff situation. It's happening at the Village Apartments on Beck Road just south of Pontiac Trail.

We're told special response teams are on scene. So far officials have not made contact with the possible suspect.

Police tell us they were originally called to the scene for reports of shots fired.

Nearby apartments have been evacuated.

Wixom police is also asking Walled Lake Schools to not bring buses that way, they are urging drivers and parents to avoid Tamarack and Hickory streets, too.

