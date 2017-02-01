Wolverines, Spartans holding National Signing Day live events

(WXYZ) - It's one of the days that college football circle on the calendar -- National Signing Day. Student-athletes across the country will sign letters of intent to play college football.

The University of Michigan is holding "Signing of the Stars" Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. Former players will be on hand. Last year, Tom Brady and Derek Jeter were special guests.

7 sports reporter Brad Galli will be one of the masters of ceremonies.

“Signing with the Stars” begins Wednesday at noon. A live stream will be available at The Player’s Tribune, available here.

Michigan State is promising live updates throughout the day on its website. Videos, bios and photos of all of the new Spartans will be available to fans.

There will also stream head coach Mark Dantonio's news conference, Wednesday at 3 p-m. Click here to go to msuspartans.com.

