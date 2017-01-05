Woman accused of embezzling more than $1M over six years from Bloomfield Twp. company

(WXYZ) - A 52-year-old woman is accused of embezzling more than $1,000,000 from a Bloomfield Township staffing company, according to police.

Police say Debbie Brioch of Pinckney was a bookkeeper at a business in the 43000 block of Woodward and stole the money over a six year period.

We're told the company owner noticed suspicious activity in the company's checking account and discovered a number of checks written to Brioch.

Brioch is accused of using the money for personal expenses like credit card bills.

The 52-year-old was arraigned on embezzlement charges on December 21 and is expected back in court of February 6.