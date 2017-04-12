Woman attacked at checkout of metro Detroit Kroger

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Diane Rozewski says she was shopping at a Kroger store in Warren at 14 mile and Schoenherr Tuesday night at about 6:30, when a verbal exchange with another woman turned violent.

She says the other shopper began using profanities and soon after struck her twice with a loaded shopping cart. It was all because she allegedly bumped into the woman prior to checkout.

Diane was rushed to the hospital, and she says the other shopper got away on foot. Diane sustained numerous bruises and a hip injury. She says police have told her they are working to analyze surveillance video, to get a better description of her attacker.

The scary ordeal has left Diane using crutches, and hoping her attacker is caught before someone else is hurt in the same fashion.

"You're a coward and need to be picked up and held accountable for what you did" says Diane.