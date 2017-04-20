Michigan woman cited for indecent exposure after riding motorcycle naked

9:39 PM, Apr 19, 2017
9:01 AM, Apr 20, 2017

Video of naked woman on motorcycle

JACKSON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman has been cited for indecent exposure after being spotted riding on a motorcycle in Jackson.

It happened Wednesday morning at around 9:15 a.m. The incident was caught on video.

The woman, who was riding as a passenger, was then spotted by an officer, who gave chase before losing her for a short period of time.

When the officer caught back up to her, she was putting a jacket on. She also told the officer she was a “thrill seeker.”

The man who was driving the motorcycle told police he was giving the woman a ride home. He did not explain why she was naked.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top