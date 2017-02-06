Woman dragged off a plane at Metro Airport due in court today

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman who was dragged off of a plane at Detroit Metro Airport is due to appear in court today.

Rhima Coleman is set to face a judge for an arraignment and pre-trial hearing.

Police say Coleman refused to stop at a gate at the airport back in December.

She also reportedly refused to properly check her bags.

Officers tried to get her to walk off the plane on her own, when she didn't, they dragged her from the aircraft.

Coleman is an assistant professor at the University of Michigan.