Woman dragged off a plane at Metro Airport due in court today

William Raybin
6:38 AM, Feb 6, 2017
47 mins ago

Rhima Coleman dragged off plane

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman who was dragged off of a plane at Detroit Metro Airport is due to appear in court today.

Rhima Coleman is set to face a judge for an arraignment and pre-trial hearing.

Police say Coleman refused to stop at a gate at the airport back in December.

She also reportedly refused to properly check her bags.

Officers tried to get her to walk off the plane on her own, when she didn't, they dragged her from the aircraft.

Coleman is an assistant professor at the University of Michigan.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

