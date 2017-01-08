Woman found dead in home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday afternoon in her home on Detroit's east side.

Family members said Avril Taylor, 49, was discovered with her neck slashed in the basement of her home on the 400 block of Goldengate.

"It's terrible to find someone you actually love and care about," said Jazmynn Jones, Taylor's niece. "She was very loving; we used to have parties for just the community."

Family members said someone withdrew money from her bank account prior to her death.

Police are searching for a black Ford Escape with the license plate, BAG018. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.