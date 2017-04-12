Woman killed in hit-and-run in Royal Oak Township

ROYAL OAK TWP, Mich.(WXYZ) - Police are investigating after woman was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the road late Tuesday night.



It happened in Royal Oak Township.

Michigan State Police and Detroit Police responded to the crash. We're told a woman was walking across 8 Mile when she was hit by a car and killed.

Police have not released any additional details about the victim.

The road was closed all night for the crash investigation but has since reopened.



Police tell us the driver did not stop. This morning they are still searching for the person responsible.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police.